Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwara's Deputy governor stated that the governor has taken significant steps towards business development in the state, including establishment of the Kwara Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) which grants loans to businesses.

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi (AIT)
Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi (AIT)

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday during the inauguration of the 5th Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Kwara Chapter.

Alabi said Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had taken significant steps towards business development in the state, including establishment of the Kwara Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) which grants loans to businesses.

The deputy governor praised the NIEEE for its dedication towards advancing technological innovation in line with the increasing needs of society and humanity.

“I however challenge the Institute to create more technological innovations to solve electrical and electronic challenges in the state.

“This will bring about more economic achievements, not only for the institution but for Kwara as a whole,” he said.

Alabi congratulated the newly-elected Chairman of the Institute, Engr. Abidoye Oluwafemi, and the other Executive Committee members.

“I charge you to see this opportunity as a call to service for the benefit of their professional body and humanity.

”The Institute should also sustain a culture of commitment and strict adherence to global best practices.

“You have to shun conduct that could undermine the institute’s integrity,” he said.

Oluwafemi, in his remarks, explained that engineers are the driving force behind innovation and development in the economy.

“This makes it essential to promote professional competence and excellence among members,” he said.

