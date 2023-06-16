Kwara issues public advisory on spread of anthrax disease

The advisory was issued by Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, on Friday in Ilorin.

According to him, the advisory include an overview of the bacteria, mode of transmission, spread, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, prevention and control.

He added that it also contained what to do when anyone comes down with the signs of the deadly disease, including the contact details of relevant health workers.

“The ministry also issued a four-page separate advisory that detailed the steps health workers should take when anyone presents symptoms of anthrax in their facilities.