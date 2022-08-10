Kwara Govt. signs minimum wage agreement with tertiary institutions

Oluwole said the agreement, which takes effect from July 1, was for the Academic Staff of the Colleges of Education Ilorin, Oro, Lafiagi and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin.

She said the deal provides that government shall, in subsequent wage reviews, include representatives of Joint Academic Staff Unions of Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI) in the committee, for negotiations on behalf of members.

“It also provides for flexible moderate subvention payment process that will enable the payment of academic staff of the tertiary institutions as and when due.

“And no retrenchment of workers as a result of the implementation of the minimum wage,” she said.

Oluwole thanked everyone who contributed to the process and success of the agreement.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Isa Ore, commended the governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Head of Service and other key stakeholders for signing the minimum wage agreement which he said cut across all affected labour unions.

He appealed to the state government to also consider increasing pensions paid to state retirees, in the spirit of the minimum wage.

Chairman of JASUTI, Comrade Musa Mahmud announced the suspension of the strike in principle, saying the union was satisfied with the offers made to it by the state government.