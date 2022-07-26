Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

This is contained in statement by the office of the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Susan Oluwole, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oluwole expressed delight at the maturity, understanding and patience exhibited by the parties involved in the negotiation.

She applauded the governor for his concern for the welfare of the state workers.

The HoS said that the governor had consistently given priority to the regular payment of worker’s salaries and wages despite the dwindling income accruing to the state account.