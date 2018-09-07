Pulse.ng logo
Kwara Govt approves appointment of new Olomu of Omu-Aran

Dr Habeebat Katibi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development announced the appointment in a statement signed in Ilorin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Late Oba Charles Ibitoye, Olomu of Omu-Aran play

Late Oba Charles Ibitoye, Olomu of Omu-Aran

(The Guardian Nigeria)

Kwara Government on Friday approved the appointment of Mr Abdulraheem Adeoti as the new Olomu of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Habeebat Katibi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development announced the appointment in a statement signed in Ilorin.

He congratulated the people of Omu-Aran and Irepodun Local Government Area and prayed that the reign of the Oba would usher in peace, progress and development in the land.

“His Excellency, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulfatah Ahmed, the Executive Governor of Kwara State has approved the appointment of a new Olomu of Omu-Aran in person of Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti,“ he said.

He said the appointment of Adeoti followed due process.

The Permanent Secretary said Alhaji Saidu Habeeb, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development had presented letter of appointment to the new monarch on Friday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeoti, until his appointment, was the Executive Secretary of Kwara State Town Planning and Development Authority.

NAN also reports that the late Oba Charles Ibitoye joined his ancestors on Dec. 2, 2017 at 65, following a brief illness.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

