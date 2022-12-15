ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara fixes January 2023 for completion of N2.4bn Tanke flyover

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kwara Government says the ongoing N2.4 billion Tanke flyover bridge will be completed by January 2023, to ensure free flow of traffic and stimulate economic activities.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Rotimi Iliyasu, disclosed this on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing project at Tanke area of Ilorin.

He put the level of work done on the project at 73 per cent completion.

“Yes, a December deadline was given but the contractor called and requested for extension of deadline up to January, but we have not accepted.

“We feel like if we accept it will make the contractor relax. So we are telling him that he has to complete it by December.

“Since when he made that request, he has been coming to site as early as 7.30 a.m and work till 5 a.m the next morning.

“We might accept at the end of the day and grant him January, but latest the project will be completed by January,” he said.

“This is in line with mantras of change by the APC government in transforming the state to boost economic activities and deliver the dividends of true democracy to the people.

“Kwarans have been complaining about the heavy gridlock at the Tanke roundabout on daily basis and the governor took the intervention to ease the traffic ordeal in the area and also to beautify the capital city of the state,” the commissioner explained.

Iliyasu noted that the contractor have not been starved of fund.

