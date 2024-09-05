ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that transporters within Ilorin had on Thursday embarked on a strike to protest the increase in fuel prices, thereby leaving residents stranded.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]
Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]

AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement that the buses were meant to ease the burden of the recent fuel price hike on the city’s residents.

“The buses are to take people to the most central destinations free of charge.

“We hope that persons attending the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) job placement interviews will find this helpful, particularly in the metropolis,” Ajakaye said.

He quoted the governor as appealing to transporters and members of the public to exercise patience over the new fuel price hike.

”Different government stakeholders are reviewing the situation with public good as a top priority.

“The inconveniences are regretted, and we are confident that things will ease as soon as possible,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that transporters within Ilorin had on Thursday embarked on a strike to protest the increase in fuel prices, thereby leaving residents stranded.

.

News Agency Of Nigeria

