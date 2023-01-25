Kwara Assembly passes 2023 budget of N188.8bn

The capital expenditure is N113.1 billion from the N112.5 billion earlier presented by the executive, which shows an increase of N909 million.

The recurrent expenditure now stands at N77.6 billion as against N76.4 billion earlier proposed, representing an increase of N1.6 billion.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Salihu, said that the capital expenditure is 50.2 per cent of the total budget estimate while recurrent expenditure stands at 48.3 per cent.

Salihu said the 2023 appropriation is in line with global best practices of budgeting, pointing out that the 9th Legislature has successfully carried out one of its mandates.