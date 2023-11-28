Kwara Assembly expresses concern over vandalism of public facilities

This was sequel to Motion on Notice, entitled: “Need to Protect and Guard Government Facilities in the State against Theft and Vandalism”, moved by Mr Yunusa Oniboki (APC/Afon) during plenary on Tuesday.

Oniboki told the lawmakers that most of the streetlight poles had either been vandalised or removed completely in some areas like Adewole, Geri Alimi, Asa Dam, Offa Garage, Tanke road and others.

He, therefore, called on community associations to consider government property in their jurisdiction something to be watched over in order to guard against theft and vandalism. Reading the resolutions of the house, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu (APC/Ilesha Gwanara), urged the state government to provide security measures around public facilities.

He said that the security measures should include installation of a surveillance system, hiring of professional security personnel and local vigilantes as well as implementation of stringent punishment for vandals to serve as deterrents to others.

Meanwhile, the assembly has received three petitions written against the Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh, over allegations of injustice and high handedness.

Presenting the petitions, Mr Lawal Ayanshola (APC/ Malete-Ipaye-Olooru), relying on Order 38, Rule 1 of the house, said that the polytechnic workers who were employed between 2008/2009 claimed that they had been deliberately denied promotion for long.

According to the staff members, after further studies at universities and polytechnics, the management, under the rector, refused to recognise their certificates and punished them for two years, claiming that they were not given study leave.

"On completion of the punishment period, they sat for promotion interviews, only to be informed that the pass mark for promotion had been adjusted to 70 marks, as against 50 marks, thereby denying about 80 per cent of them access to promotion.

"The people of Budo Lima community and Alaro community also petitioned the house over alleged encroachment on their land by the management of Kwara State Polytechnic.

"While the Budo Lima community claimed that the rector was planning to erect a structure on a road linking about 25 communities, the resident of Alaro said that Dr Jimoh is encroaching in their land,” Ayanshola said.

The speaker, thereafter, referred the three petitions to the House Committee on Public Petition and gave it two weeks to report back to the assembly. Meanwhile, the lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of the late former member representing Ilorin West-Asa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Abdulyakeen Alajagusi.