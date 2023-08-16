Kwankwaso meets Atiku as 'deal' with Tinubu stalls

Kwankwaso, who flew the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 election, met with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart at his Abuja residence on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Announcing their meeting on his verified Twitter (now known as X) page, the NNPP chieftain said Atiku paid him a "fraternal visit."

“I was pleased to receive my brother, the former Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at my residence this evening. I thank Waziri for this fraternal visit. – RMK,” he tweeted.

Though details of the meeting are still being kept under wraps by the two camps, Pulse learnt that it might not be unconnected with the recent political developments in the country and the upcoming tribunal verdict.

Recall that Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are currently challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

However, Kwankwaso, who was also an opponent of Tinubu in the controversial election, appeared to have agreed to be part of the President's proposed government of national unity.

His reported meeting with Tinubu in Paris before May 29 and subsequent meetings with the President at the Villa since his assumption of office signalled a working understanding between the duo.

Many had thought the NNPP presidential candidate would make the President's ministerial list, like former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who is also a member of another opposition party and Atiku’s political rival.

However, from all indications, Kwankwaso's continued feud with Abdullahi Ganduje, his successor in Kano and recently appointed All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, seemed to have thrown a spanner in whatever agreement he had with Tinubu.