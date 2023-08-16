ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwankwaso meets Atiku as 'deal' with Tinubu stalls

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku and Kwankwaso held talks as the latter’s rumoured alliance with President Tinubu has reportedly hit the brick wall.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [X/@KwankwasoRM]
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [X/@KwankwasoRM]

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso, who flew the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 election, met with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart at his Abuja residence on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Announcing their meeting on his verified Twitter (now known as X) page, the NNPP chieftain said Atiku paid him a "fraternal visit."

“I was pleased to receive my brother, the former Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at my residence this evening. I thank Waziri for this fraternal visit. – RMK,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though details of the meeting are still being kept under wraps by the two camps, Pulse learnt that it might not be unconnected with the recent political developments in the country and the upcoming tribunal verdict.

Recall that Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are currently challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

However, Kwankwaso, who was also an opponent of Tinubu in the controversial election, appeared to have agreed to be part of the President's proposed government of national unity.

His reported meeting with Tinubu in Paris before May 29 and subsequent meetings with the President at the Villa since his assumption of office signalled a working understanding between the duo.

Many had thought the NNPP presidential candidate would make the President's ministerial list, like former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who is also a member of another opposition party and Atiku’s political rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, from all indications, Kwankwaso's continued feud with Abdullahi Ganduje, his successor in Kano and recently appointed All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, seemed to have thrown a spanner in whatever agreement he had with Tinubu.

Kwankwaso finished fourth in the February 25 presidential poll, claiming victory in his home state with 1,496,687 votes.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso meets Atiku as 'deal' with Tinubu stalls

Kwankwaso meets Atiku as 'deal' with Tinubu stalls

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

BREAKING: NNPCL secures $3bn emergency loan to halt naira slide

Muslim leaders protest alleged bias in Sanwo-Olu's commissioner list

Muslim leaders protest alleged bias in Sanwo-Olu's commissioner list

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Boko Haram captures 3 ISWAP commanders, 57 other members

Boko Haram captures 3 ISWAP commanders, 57 other members

You can't win election with Emilokan in Edo  -  Obaseki shades Shaibu

You can't win election with Emilokan in Edo  -  Obaseki shades Shaibu

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth