Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

In a statement made available on its website yesterday, the US said, “It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.”

According to the statement, “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark.

“Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defense. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack — including knives, firearms, and vehicles — to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as:

“High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.)

“Hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists;

“Places of worship schools, parks, shopping malls and markets

“Public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights). Actions to take:

“Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile.

“Carry proper identification.

“Monitor local media for updates. Review your personal security plans.

“Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked.

“Avoid large gatherings and protests.

“Review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest.

“Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

“Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.”

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

Pulse had earlier reported that terrorists broke into the facility located in the Kuje area on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, throwing explosive devices and shooting at the prison guards before releasing over 800 inmates, including some Boko Haram suspects.

Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, ISWAP showed how its men forced their way into the facility.

In the video, released by the Islamic State’s A’maq Agency, tens of fighters were seen marching in clusters and shooting while a structure and vehicles were on fire in the 38 seconds video.