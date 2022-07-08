Kuje Prison Attack: FG releases photos of fleeing Boko Haram suspects, declare them wanted

The prison was attacked by terrorists on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and over 600 inmates escaped the correctional centre.

According to Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence disclosed that all the Boko Haram suspects in the facility could not be located after the attack.

However, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed the names and photos of 69 inmates who escaped from the correctional facility.

Pulse Nigeria

In a statement on Friday, July 8, 2022, the agency said, “The following are faces and names of Inmates with Boko Haram/ terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022,” it said.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”

Below are the photos of the fleeing Boko Haram suspects.

