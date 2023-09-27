ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kabir explained that they enrolled 88,435 beneficiaries across the state, among which are no fewer than 4,310 physically challenged persons.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda. [Twitter:@dikko_radda]
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda. [Twitter:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

Hajiya Maimuna Kabir, an official of KTSCHMA, disclosed this at the quarterly Social Protection Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting in Katsina on Tuesday.

The National Social Protection Policy (NSPP) was designed to show the commitment of the government to the effective mobilisation and efficient utilisation of national resources to improve the quality of life of its citizens.

According to the KTSCHMA official, the scheme is targeting 319,065 enrollees under the formal sector and 101,417 under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. Kabir explained that on basic healthcare, they had enrolled 88,435 beneficiaries across the state, among which are no fewer than 4,310 physically challenged persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that out of the physically challenged persons enrolled in the scheme, 2,985 are males, while females are 1,325, adding that about 10,800 under-5 children were also enrolled.

According to her, 67,603 vulnerable persons were enrolled, out of which 42,485 are males, while 25,445 are females, and about 3,090 pregnant women were also enrolled.

Of accredited healthcare facilities, we have 20 public secondary healthcare facilities, 121 public primary healthcare, and 21 private sector healthcare facilities.

“We were also able to distribute 276,000 Identity (ID) Cards for the formal enrollees, but for the basic we were able to distribute 60,233 ID cards.

“Furthermore, we have about 8,724 issues for change of SCP and enrollment of additional dependents we have 4,345, and on death or retirement issues, we have 3,665,” she disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabir added that the agency had distributed 276,052 ID Cards to the formal sector enrollees and 41,324 for the basic health care provision fund. According to her, the agency has planned activities to enroll retirees into the scheme’s basic healthcare provision fund.

Hajiya Fatima Musa, the UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, said one of their roles was to ensure that public finance delivered results for children, through effective, equitable and child-focused social sector planning and spending.

According to her, their role is to also build local capacity and strengthen community participation to promote inclusiveness and avoid discrimination. The TWG meeting was supported by the UNICEF in collaboration with the state’s ministry of budget and planning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley