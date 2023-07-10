ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

The commissioner also assured that this administration will continue to support law enforcement agencies to ensure free, fair and credible poll.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information, who made the condemnation in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday, called on security operatives to fish out the culprits to face the wrath of the law.

Hoodlums had on Sunday vandalised the SDP Guber Candidate’s campaign office located at Paparanda Square in Lokoja metropolis.

Fanwo said, “If it’s true the SDP campaign office was vandalized, we condemn the act in its entirety as being barbaric, undemocratic and unacceptable to the people and Government of Kogi State.

” We hereby call on security agencies in the state to investigate and apprehend perpetrators of the alleged attack with the aim of bringing them to justice and to send a strong warning to hoodlums that the Kogi Governorship Election will be decided by the ballots, not the bullets.

“The Kogi State Government will continue to support the freedom of anyone and everyone to aspire to positions in line with the ethos of democratic values. Attacking the Campaign Office of any political party is criminal and would not be condoned.

“The government wishes to warn criminals and hoodlums to stay clear of the Kogi governorship poll as the State Government will deal with criminals as criminals.

“We also expect political parties to desist from making uninformed, malicious and inciting statements that are capable of disturbing the peace of the state,” he said.

The Commissioner assured that Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration would continue to support law enforcement agencies to ensure free, fair and credible poll on Nov. 11.

According to him, “We have put machinery in motion to ensure the safety of our people before, during and after the election.

“Parties are also enjoined to go about their campaigns in an orderly and peaceful manner,” he advised.

