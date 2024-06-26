Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Eunice Achimugu, Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, made this known while addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Achimugu said that the governor’s wife also promised to build a skill acquisition centre, where youths, including drug addicts under rehabilitation, could be trained in various skills to be useful to society.

She explained that the measures taken were part of the state government's collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi Command to fight illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“It’ll be wrong if we just sit and watch our youths being destroyed by illicit drugs. The youths are the leaders of tomorrow and must be protected.

“Drastic measures have to be taken to save our youths, who are ignorant of the Inherent danger in those illicit drugs, ” she said.

The SA said that part of the plan in waging against drug abuse was just showing video clips but visiting schools to sensitise the pupils/students against the danger of Illicit drugs.

According to her, this government would keep collaborating with NDLEA to fight the menace and rescue the youths from destruction.