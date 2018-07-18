news

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned the burning down of Senator Dino melaye’s constituency projects.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the projects was torched in the early hours of Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Daily Post reports that the projects that were burnt down include: four block of classroom each at Government Girls’ secondary school, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1; and Adankolo Secondary school.

Governor gives orders

Speaking on the incident, Governor Bello's media aide, Kingsley Fanwo said that security operatives have been ordered to fish out those behind the act.

Fanwo said this while on an assessment tour of the damaged facilities.

He said “Government condemns the incident. Education is the leading thematic area of the state government and so will not allow any elements derail it.

“Irrespective of who is doing the project, the fund is from the government. So whether it is the executive or legislative, such projects should rather be applauded and not destroyed.

“We have directed the security operatives to access the situation, get to the root of the matter, unravel the perpetrators and bring the culprits to book.

“Government will take a decisive action to ensure that the arsonists do not go scot free.”