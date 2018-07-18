Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Melaye condemns burning down of his school projects in Kogi

Dino Melaye Senator condemns burning down of his school projects in Kogi

Melaye,  who spoke with  journalists shortly after inspecting the burnt section of the classroom block at the school premises,  described the incident as barbaric and uncivilised.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The lawmaker has once again criticised the conduct of the ruling party. play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Sen. Dino Melaye on Wednesday condemned the burning down of a block of four classrooms  he donated to  Government Girls Secondary School, Sarki Noma, Lokoja by unknown arsonists.

Melaye,  who spoke with  journalists shortly after inspecting the burnt section of the classroom block at the school premises,  described the incident as barbaric and uncivilised.

He also condemned the vandalisation of a block of four classrooms  he built at UBE Junior Secondary School at Lokongoma area in Lokoja by hoodlums, urging the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Melaye,  who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District, said that the action of the hoodlums was an embarrassment to the state that was  well respected for its exploits in  education in Northern Nigeria.

He wondered why some people would want to bring down the state for selfish reasons , pleading with the hoodlums and their sponsors to stop smearing the image of the state.

Melaye   promised to rebuild and repair the burnt and damaged blocks of classrooms, saying that no amount of intimidation and harassment would  divert his attention from providing qualitative representation to  the people.

He also said that the incident would  not stop his planned one-week thank you tour of the senatorial district and  inauguration  of some of the 143 projects he had executed in the past three years at a cost of N7 billion.

The senator later inaugurated the two blocks  of four classrooms  be built at LGEA Primary School, Tawari,  and LGEA primary School, Manyare, the 10- kilometre Manyare -Gegu Beki road and the 15-kilometre Orehi – Irovomi road,  all in Kogi Local Government.

He charged the people of the communities where the projects were located to protect them from vandals and make the best use of them.

Melaye,  who also inaugurated a borehole he built at Felele area of Lokoja,  said  other projects to be inaugurated in the next few days  include classroom blocks , rural roads, boreholes, skills  acquisition centres as well as  rural electrification schemes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways"...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Senate urges FG to restore Senator’s security details
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
Dino Melaye Senator declares himself an oracle of God, prophesies APC’s downfall
2019 Election PDP, RAPC, others sign memorandum to sack Buhari
Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye’s nice song didn’t stop PDP from rejecting him
Melaye I’ve been healed of political blindness, Senator declares
Dino Melaye PDP says Senator is a liability
Mass Defection 90 APC NASS members set to move to RAPC
Dino Melaye Controversial senator dumps APC for PDP?

Local

Ex-CJN, Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead at 76
Muhammadu Buhari President mourns former CJN, Katsina-Alu
5 things Nigerian Air should learn from Ethiopian Airlines
Nigerian Air 5 things national career should learn from Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines
President Buhari declines assent to 4 bills
Buhari President requests confirmation of FJSC, AMCON, NDIC nominees
Senator Shehu Sani has said that arrogance will destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2019 general elections.
Shehu Sani Senator says arrogance will kill APC in 2019