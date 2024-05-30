Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Sefinat said this in Lokoja as part of activities to mark the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day, organised by Heal for Africa Initiative (HFAI), tagged: "#PeriodFriendlyWorld”.

May 28 marked the 10th World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global initiative dedicated to promoting awareness and education about menstrual hygiene. She commended HFAI founder, Dr Kelechi Okoro for her efforts in promoting menstrual hygiene in the state.

She pledged her unwavering support for the initiative and outlined her plans to improve menstrual hygiene and sexual and reproductive health services in the state. She emphasised the importance of breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation.

“Menstruation should never be a barrier to education, health, or personal growth. As a mother and a leader, I am committed to ensuring that every girl and woman in Kogi can manage her menstruation with dignity and confidence,” she said.

She also admonished parents to prioritise menstrual hygiene education for their daughters.

“Parents play a crucial role in their children’s development. It is essential to provide your girl child with accurate information and support about menstruation.

“This helps them understand their bodies and manage their menstrual health effectively. Let us create an open and supportive environment where our daughters feel comfortable discussing their menstrual needs,” she added.

Sefinat encouraged young girls to know that menstruation remained a natural part of growing up.

“To every young girl, know that menstruation is a natural part of growing up. Do not let it hold you back from pursuing your dreams.

“Educate yourself, take care of your health, and seek support when needed. My office is committed to advancing the health and rights of the girl child,” she stated.

Also speaking, Dr Folasade Arike, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), reiterated calls on other female leaders to support the initiative. She also urged government officials and stakeholders to join the movement for menstrual hygiene sensitisation, especially in schools and underserved communities.

“We must work together to ensure that all girls have access to menstrual hygiene products, education, and facilities.

“Our collective efforts can break down barriers and create a world where menstruation is not a hindrance but a celebrated aspect of life,” she said.

She implored other women leaders to take concrete steps to build a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. The State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Fatimah Momoh, committed to championing the sexual and reproductive health of women and girls in the state.

She emphasised that the focus on women’s and girls’ health must extend beyond the Menstrual Hygiene Day commemoration.

“This is not just about today; it is about ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our girls. The Ministry of Women's Affairs will provide the necessary support to promote the #PayAttentionToHer project.