Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election
The council chairman was confirmed dead by doctors in the early hours of Friday at a hospital in Lokoja.
According to reports, the deceased slumped at his residence late Thursday, November 9, 2023, and was rushed to the Shifa Hospital in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
However, he was pronounced dead around 4.30 am on Friday after efforts to rescue him proved abortive.
A family source said the deceased had battled high blood pressure, adding that “Doctors confirmed him clinically dead around 4.30 am on Friday.”
Muhammed, who hailed from ward B in the cantonment area of Lokoja, is survived by his mother, wife, and children.
Reports said he would be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim cemetery after the Jumaat prayer on Friday.
The deceased was said to have been active at a series of political meetings in preparation for the state's Saturday, November 11, governorship election.
Muhammed's death has also been confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja.
“This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground at 2 pm immediately after jummat prayer. The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30 pm,” he said in a statement.
