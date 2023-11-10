Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election

According to reports, the deceased slumped at his residence late Thursday, November 9, 2023, and was rushed to the Shifa Hospital in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

However, he was pronounced dead around 4.30 am on Friday after efforts to rescue him proved abortive.

A family source said the deceased had battled high blood pressure, adding that “Doctors confirmed him clinically dead around 4.30 am on Friday.”

Muhammed, who hailed from ward B in the cantonment area of Lokoja, is survived by his mother, wife, and children.

Reports said he would be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim cemetery after the Jumaat prayer on Friday.

The deceased was said to have been active at a series of political meetings in preparation for the state's Saturday, November 11, governorship election.

Muhammed's death has also been confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja.