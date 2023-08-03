Kids are here - Hermes calls for help over demolitions in Oworonshoki

He mentions that the community where he used to stay is being demolished, and this is causing a lot of suffering for the residents. Many of them are struggling to make ends meet and are forced to start their lives anew with nothing.

The reality star epressed his difficulty in understanding why this is happening, and he is troubled by the fact that families and children are also being affected by the demolition.

"Anything we can do to help, please let us help as fast as possible", he called on the public for quick action.

What you should know

The demolition was carried out on Oluwaseyi Street, and it has left residents homeless, seeking shelter in churches and uncompleted buildings in other areas.

According to the Lagos State Government's Chief Press Secretary, the demolition was focused on removing shanties and criminal hideouts in the area. The government claims that they did not demolish the homes of the people, but rather the structures that were used as shanties.