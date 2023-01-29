Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

He stated that the crime was foiled following reliable information received from a good Samaritan that led to the arrest of all illegal immigrants.

“The Command Operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau in sustained effort foiled an organized Crime to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel a resident of Jambutu, Yola North local government area.

“The command upon receiving the information designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers,” he stated.

Nguroje listed the suspects to include; Chubrandom Safinga, 30; Ibrahim Tala, 32; Ngosso Ndjombe, 28; Mmai Rostand, 32; and Nossu Ngambewo Ricky 27.

“All illegal immigrants from the neighboring Cameroon Republic were arrested 20 minutes before implementing their organized crime.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Sikiru Akande, while commending OC SIB and his men for gallantry performance and professional conduct displayed leading to their arrest, also directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for Crime prevention,” he said.

Nguroje said that the commissioner urged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their accomplices.