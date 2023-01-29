ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Adamawa Police Command says it has arrested five Cameroonians suspected to be involved in the attempt to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel, a resident of Jambutu, Yola-North LGA.

The Nigeria Police
The Nigeria Police
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He stated that the crime was foiled following reliable information received from a good Samaritan that led to the arrest of all illegal immigrants.

“The Command Operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau in sustained effort foiled an organized Crime to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel a resident of Jambutu, Yola North local government area.

“The command upon receiving the information designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers,” he stated.

Nguroje listed the suspects to include; Chubrandom Safinga, 30; Ibrahim Tala, 32; Ngosso Ndjombe, 28; Mmai Rostand, 32; and Nossu Ngambewo Ricky 27.

“All illegal immigrants from the neighboring Cameroon Republic were arrested 20 minutes before implementing their organized crime.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Sikiru Akande, while commending OC SIB and his men for gallantry performance and professional conduct displayed leading to their arrest, also directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for Crime prevention,” he said.

Nguroje said that the commissioner urged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their accomplices.

He equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the sustained effort of the police in protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect