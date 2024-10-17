Kidnappers abduct journalist after publishing human rights violation story

The abduction comes just days after the journalist uncovered a sensitive human rights violation involving a local pastor.

Oluwatosin’s mother, Tokunbo Bakre, revealed on Wednesday, October 16, that her son had been investigating a case involving a woman who accused the pastor, also claiming to be a doctor, of repeatedly impregnating her and forcing her to have multiple abortions.

The woman, however, had refused to undergo another abortion after her last pregnancy, which resulted in the birth of a child she claims was fathered by the pastor. The pastor denied any responsibility for the baby.

Oluwatosin, determined to bring the issue to light, published the story and sought to get a response from the pastor. Bakre believes this report may have led to her son's abduction.

She explained that her son was taken while speaking to his wife on the phone, with the kidnappers swooping in and forcibly taking him to an unknown destination.

"My son had intervened in this issue between the lady and the pastor. The pastor allegedly impregnated the lady several times, and after she refused to abort the last pregnancy, things took a turn. Tosin published the story to expose the truth, and now I believe this is why they took him," Bakre said, clearly distressed.

The family has been unable to reach Oluwatosin since the kidnapping, with his phone remaining off and all attempts to locate him proved futile. This has left them in a state of heightened anxiety, unsure of his whereabouts or the conditions he may be enduring.

"We don’t know where he is or what has happened to him. This is a very painful and scary time for us," Bakre said, calling on the authorities to take urgent action. "Please, I am begging the authorities to help find my son and bring him back safely."

