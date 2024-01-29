ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

Bayo Wahab

Aivoji was abducted while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by Oyo State.

Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji
Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji

Recommended articles

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Hakeem Amode, announced this in a short statement on Monday, January 20, 2024.

Aivoji was released after spending four days in his captors’ den.

The opposition party leader was kidnapped on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Ogere area of the expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was abducted while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by the Oyo State Government.

Amode said, “Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after four days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies were visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While condemning Aivoji's abduction in an earlier statement, Amode said the incident called for immediate action from the government to eradicate kidnapping in the country.

The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace. Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group called the Badagry International Film, Cultural and Sports Festival (BIFIF) had on Sunday called for calm and prayers for Aivoji's safe release.

Viyon Awhanse, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BIFIF, in a statement in Lagos, said the PDP chairman needed prayer from the people of Badagry and support to facilitate his safe release.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer