Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Hakeem Amode, announced this in a short statement on Monday, January 20, 2024.

Aivoji was released after spending four days in his captors’ den.

The opposition party leader was kidnapped on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Ogere area of the expressway.

He was abducted while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by the Oyo State Government.

Amode said, “Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after four days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies were visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

While condemning Aivoji's abduction in an earlier statement, Amode said the incident called for immediate action from the government to eradicate kidnapping in the country.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace. Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group called the Badagry International Film, Cultural and Sports Festival (BIFIF) had on Sunday called for calm and prayers for Aivoji's safe release.