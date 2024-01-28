Badagry group calls for prayers for kidnapped PDP chairman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aivoji, who is the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was among some other party chieftains who were abducted by gunmen on Thursday at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The chairman and some other PDP chieftains were abducted while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus Meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

Viyon Awhanse, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BIFIF, in a statement in Lagos, said the elder man needed prayer from the people of Badagry and support to facilitate his safe release.

According to Awhanse, this is the time its illustrious son and chairman of the Lagos PDP needs the people’s prayers and solidarity.

“We don’t need to exchange words now, but to pray in the Churches, Mosques and traditionally so that the security agencies who have been on the track of the abductors will succeed in the safe release of our son.

“The abduction of our father should not be treated lightly.

“I am human and also an Ogu man and my concern is for a better and prosperous future for Badagry and its citizenry.

“Presently, let us see ourselves first as one regardless of party affiliations.

“Elder Aivorji is an Ogu man and he is my father.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to all Gunuvi’s all over the world and friends of Badagry to continue in their prayers.

“Aivoji is a pillar in Badagry. Baba is old and fragile; the Nigeria Police and others should do everything possible to bring him back home,” he said.

Awhanse called on the Police and other security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the safe release of the PDP chairman and others.

He commended the Police for rescuing nine persons involved in the kidnap incident on Friday.

“But our father is still with them, please continue until he is released from the abductors,” the BIFIF founder said.