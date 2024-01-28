ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Badagry group calls for prayers for kidnapped PDP chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the Police for rescuing nine persons involved in the kidnap incident on Friday.

Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji
Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aivoji, who is the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was among some other party chieftains who were abducted by gunmen on Thursday at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The chairman and some other PDP chieftains were abducted while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus Meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

Viyon Awhanse, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BIFIF, in a statement in Lagos, said the elder man needed prayer from the people of Badagry and support to facilitate his safe release.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Awhanse, this is the time its illustrious son and chairman of the Lagos PDP needs the people’s prayers and solidarity.

“We don’t need to exchange words now, but to pray in the Churches, Mosques and traditionally so that the security agencies who have been on the track of the abductors will succeed in the safe release of our son.

“The abduction of our father should not be treated lightly.

“I am human and also an Ogu man and my concern is for a better and prosperous future for Badagry and its citizenry.

“Presently, let us see ourselves first as one regardless of party affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elder Aivorji is an Ogu man and he is my father.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to all Gunuvi’s all over the world and friends of Badagry to continue in their prayers.

“Aivoji is a pillar in Badagry. Baba is old and fragile; the Nigeria Police and others should do everything possible to bring him back home,” he said.

Awhanse called on the Police and other security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the safe release of the PDP chairman and others.

He commended the Police for rescuing nine persons involved in the kidnap incident on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But our father is still with them, please continue until he is released from the abductors,” the BIFIF founder said.

NAN reports that Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State Police Command, had said on Saturday that nine persons involved in the Aivoji kidnap incident have been rescued.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja [theredpen]

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa [Shutterstock]

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa