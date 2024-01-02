Keyamo reiterates commitment to aviation safety, growth in 2024

This assurance was conveyed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 02, in Lagos. Moshood emphasised that the minister's dedication to these principles sets a promising outlook for the aviation industry in 2024.

The minister, according to Moshood, is resolute in his commitment to strict adherence to the minimal standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), stating safety as a top priority while creating an enabling environment for growth.

Expressing gratitude to the aviation community for their collaboration in 2023, Moshood assured operators in the industry of continued support and protection.

He highlighted the role of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development as a facilitator, actively working with airlines, service providers, and other stakeholders to foster an environment conducive to growth and sustainability.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, extends its sincere gratitude to the entire aviation community for their resilience and collaboration throughout the past year," Moshood stated.

He further underscored the minister's commitment to non-interference in safety standards, noting the paramount importance of maintaining and elevating safety protocols.

The minister pledges to uphold and support the decisions of aviation regulatory bodies to ensure safety remains a top priority.