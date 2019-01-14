Mr. Kayode Egbetokun has been named new acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos.

Egbetokun replaces Mr. Imohimi Edgal who was redeployed to the Explosive Ordinance Unit at police headquarters, Abuja.

Why was the former police boss, Edgal, redeployed?

Pulse understands that Edgal’s tenure in Lagos came to an abrupt end after he failed to provide adequate security for the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign on January 8, 2019.

Violence broke out at the rally with few persons stabbed in the ensuing melee. One of the stabbed was MC Oluomo, a member of the public transport union in Lagos.

Edgal was close friends with Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

New Lagos Police boss was Tinubu's Chief Security Officer

Until his appointment as Lagos police boss, Egbetokun was a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

He was born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to then Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Egbetokun has served the police command in different capacities. He was Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja; Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja; Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command; and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command, among others.

Egbetokun's education

Egbetokun graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 1987.

He briefly taught Mathematics at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before joining the police force

His other qualifications include: MSC Engineering Analysis from the University of Lagos in 1996; Post-Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, 2000; and an MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo, 2004.

He also possesses an MSc Engineering Analysis degree from UNILAG, Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo.