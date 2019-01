The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal has been redeployed.

According to Channels TV, Edgal has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The former Lagos police boss will be in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit of the police force.

Channels also reports that Kayode Egbetokun has been ordered to take over from Edgal.

Imohimi Edgal had promised to reduce crime in Lagos state by 30%.

