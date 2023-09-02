ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina govt supports victims of banditry with ₦20m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malam Garba Musa who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries described the gesture as miraculous as they never expected it.

Governor Dikko Radda announced this during the presentation of cash to the victims’ families in Katsina on Saturday.

Radda represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, said that some of the beneficiaries would receive ₦500,000 cash.

The governor added that no fewer than 10 vigilante members who sustained injuries and a policeman get ₦250,000 each, while the family of one military officer who also lost his life received ₦1 million cash.

He added that that some members of the public who sustained injuries during the recent bandit attacks across the affected areas would also be considered in due course.

Radda explained that the gesture was part of his campaign promises towards appreciating those who sacrificed their lives and comfort in securing the state.

He assured the commitment of his administration towards fighting insecurity and other criminal tendencies across the state.

“My office is always open for advice and suggestions that will assist our administration to fulfill and actualise its promises,” he said.

Alhaji Sa’idu Danja, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Support of Victims of Banditry earlier said the government had spent over ₦11.8 million for the treatment of victims of banditry attacks.

According to him, over 80 victims were treated free of charged at various health facilities, adding about 40 of them had since been discharged.

Also, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir-Usman, commended the gesture and appealed to the government to expand the scope to accommodate more victims.

The royal father was represented by the Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Alhaji Sadiq Abdullahi-Mahuta.

Malam Salisu Rabo-Kurfi, State Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), appreciated the government saying the support was desirous and timely.

He assured that they would make judicious use of the cash donations.

