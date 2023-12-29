Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

This is contained in a statement on Friday by Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adu, Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He said the action was a sequel to a report received by the government over the alleged illegal sale of lands at Makaurachi Forest Reserve in Malumfashi.

“The name of Usman Liyasu, Head of the Forestry Unit in the council featured prominently in the illegal transactions.

“In view of the foregoing, the governor, as a matter of urgency directed the Local Government Service Commission to suspend Iliyasu with immediate effect.

“The commission is to thoroughly investigate the matter, and determine the extent of both the illegal transactions and the encroachment on the forest reserve.