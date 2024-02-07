Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

This is contained in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Badaru Bello-Karofi on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that some of the intending pilgrims had earlier deposited between ₦3 million and ₦4 million for the 2024 pilgrimage. He said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced ₦4.699 million as this year’s fare.

The increase, he said, followed the recent plunge in the value of Naira against the US dollar. The commission initially announced ₦4.5 million as the fare for the 2024 Hajj, but the fee has now been increased to ₦4.6 million for northern pilgrims and ₦4.8 million for pilgrims from the south.

