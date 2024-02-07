Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12
NAHCON official added that the naira crash has compelled the commission to review the fee.
This is contained in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Badaru Bello-Karofi on Wednesday in Katsina.
He said that some of the intending pilgrims had earlier deposited between ₦3 million and ₦4 million for the 2024 pilgrimage. He said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced ₦4.699 million as this year’s fare.
The increase, he said, followed the recent plunge in the value of Naira against the US dollar. The commission initially announced ₦4.5 million as the fare for the 2024 Hajj, but the fee has now been increased to ₦4.6 million for northern pilgrims and ₦4.8 million for pilgrims from the south.
This latest adjustment was recently announced by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Usara. According to her, the naira crash compelled a necessary adjustment, as the commission was forced to review the fee.
