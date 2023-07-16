ADVERTISEMENT
KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The registrar disclosed that the institution also got approval to commence a new programme in Psychosocial Rehabilitation.

KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes [NAN]
The accreditation was issued by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the Registrar of the university, Samira Balarabe said in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

She said that all the courses would be run by the Shehu Idris Institute of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi.

The registrar said the courses include; Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Community Health, Dental Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Environmental Health Technology and Social Development.

She said others courses are National Diplomas (ND) in Community Health, Environmental Health Technology, Social Development, Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Imaging Technology, Health Information Management, and Dental Technology.

Balarabe added that the NBTE had offered interim accreditation for HND and ND in Dental Therapy.

She said that the accreditation was granted for five years, effective May 19, 2023.

“It is a testament to the campus’ ability to adapt to emerging healthcare needs and provision of specialised training in response to societal demands,” she said.

“Kaduna State University Makarfi Campus is proud to have achieved these significant milestones which affirm its position as a premier institute for health sciences and technology education.

“The campus remains committed to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and research to make a lasting impact on healthcare delivery and contribute to the development of the nation.

“They have continued to solidify the reputation as a world-class training institute in the field of health sciences and technology,” the registrar added.

She thanked NBTE for their thorough evaluation and recognition of the outstanding quality of education and training provided by the institute.

