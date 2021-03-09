The Customs Area Controller, Mr Suleiman Pai-Umar, said this at a news conference in Kano on Tuesday.

Pai-Umar said the service generated N5.526 billion revenue between January and February 2021.

He explained that N2.954 billion was generated in January, while N2.571 billion was generated in February.

The Controller said the service generated over N24 billion revenue in 2020, stressing that the figure surpassed the projected target of N20 billion revenue by over N4 billion.

Pai-Umar said the service also made various seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N148, 112 million within the last two months, adding that the seized items included exotic cars, rice, used clothes, vegetable and pasta, among others.

According to him, the seizures were made through intelligence gathering at different times and locations in its area of operation under the Anti Smuggling Activities.

He listed the items to include two Mercedes cars with DPV of N83.569 million, adding that the vehicles were seized with Diplomatic Corps registration number plates.

The seized goods also included 1,300 bags of rice, 180 Jerry cans of vegetable oil and 290 bales of used clothes imported from China.

Other seized items include 50 cartons of Couscous, 27 cartons of pasta, 15 cartons of condensed milk and five vehicles.

“Most of these contraband were conveyed in commercial vehicles concealed in animal feeds to perpetrate the dastardly acts.

“We shall continue to sharpen our intelligence and enforcement capabilities to fight smuggling and enforce compliance with extant laws and procedures to ensure success in the battle against economic saboteurs, ” he said.

While commending the personnel for their dedication to duty, Pai-Umar sought for the support of the media and leaders of border communities in educating the people on the ills of smuggling.