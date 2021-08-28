Kano State Government on Saturday enjoined residents to participate and not to shun the monthly sanitation programme.
Kano State urges residents to participate in sanitation programme
The commissioner also warned tricycle operators to comply with sanitation rules in the state.
Dr Kabiru Getso, the Commissioner for Environment, stated this while assessing the monthly exercise in Kano.
“The exercise is conducted between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. every last Saturday of the month.
“We will move from street to street to monitor the environments to see if there is any indiscriminate dumping of refuse so as to address it,’’ he said.
Getso said government would soon embark on mass planting of one million trees in an effort to address climate change and flooding.
