Kano State urges residents to participate in sanitation programme

Dr Kabiru Getso, the Commissioner for Environment, stated this while assessing the monthly exercise in Kano.

“The exercise is conducted between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. every last Saturday of the month.

“We will move from street to street to monitor the environments to see if there is any indiscriminate dumping of refuse so as to address it,’’ he said.

The commissioner also warned tricycle operators to comply with sanitation rules in the state.