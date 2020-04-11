Kano State has recorded its first case of coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Health, Kabiru Tsanyawa on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In a statement on Saturday, Kano State Government identified the patient as a “75-year-old retiree and Former Ambassador with no history of travel out of the country for the past 6 months.”

The patient who was said to have returned to Kano from Abuja on the eve of the border closure headed to the Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre, where his blood sample was taken and the result came back positive.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide of the state governor in a tweet said the patient’s relatives have been tested and are all awaiting their results.

“The index case lives around UDB Road in Kano, he returned from Abuja on the eve of the border closure in the State. All those close to him have been tested and are awaiting results. He is currently at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre,” he tweeted.