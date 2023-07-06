Kano govt withdraws suit blocking EFCC from investigating Ganduje Dollar-gate

The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Haruna Dederi, initiated the action.

The application informed the Court of government intention not to stop EFCC from further inviting, investigating or interrogating the former Executive Chairman and Director Finance of SUBEB as well as the Accountant General of Kano State in connection with the video clips of the bribery allegation.

In a notice of discontinuance instituted by Mrs Amina Yargaya, the Solicitor General, Kano State Ministry of Justice, the application was brought pursuant to Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, as amended.

It would be recalled that the ministry under the immediate past Attorney General had issued a fiat to Sanusi Musa SAN, from Aliyu & Musa Legal Practitioner, a law firm, to institute the case.

But in a twist of events, the ministry under the present Attorney General debriefed the learned silk from continuing handling the case.

A letter signed by Dederi, dated July 4, and addressed to Sanusi Musa SAN, stated thus:

“We write to notify you that Kano State Government and the Attorney General of Kano State wish to debrief you of the earlier instructions, given to you to handle the case NO: FHC/KN/71/2023 BETWEEN ATTORNEY GENERAL OF KANO STATE AND ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION (EFCC).

“You and your team members are therefore instructed not to take any further steps on the matter, either by appearing in court or filing any processes in respect of the case.”

It would also be recalled that the Federal High Court had restrained the defendant (EFCC) from taking any further step in respect of the invitation, interrogation and investigation of the aforementioned accused persons in connection with the video clips of bribery allegations against Ganduje.