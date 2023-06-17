ADVERTISEMENT
Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, candidates who fulfil the conditions stated can log into a website for the application.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mallam Sanusi Bature, on Friday in Kano.

The statement said applications are invited from qualified candidates for the postgraduate foreign and local scholarships for 2023/2024 academic session.

Any eligible candidate to enjoy the scholarship must be an indigene of Kano state with first class degree honours or its equivalent from a reputable university/institution, be medically fit to travel and study.

“The last scholarship was offered in 2015 by Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Administration which sponsored the third batch of 503 first class graduates to 14 different countries.

‘’After eight years without postgraduate foreign scholarship by the last administration, Gov. Abba Kabir -Yusuf, has approved the resumption of the postgraduate foreign and local scholarship with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session,” the statement said.

According to the statement, candidates who fulfil the conditions stated can log into a website, www.kanostategov.ng./scholarship application.

News Agency Of Nigeria

