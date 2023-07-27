Breaking news:
Kano Govt reopens 26 entrepreneurship centres closed by Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

The institutes were established by the Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration to equip youths and women in different skills.

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State. [Guardian]
The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Marwan Ahmad made the disclosure at a news conference in Kano.

He said the institutes were established by the Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration with the mandate to equip youths and women in different skills.

“Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf has direct that all the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes established by the Sen. Kwankwaso’s Administration which were abandoned by the previous administration, are hereby reopened.

“The institute include: Journalism, Horticulture, Poultry, Driving, Reformatory, Hospitality and Tourism, Animal Husbandry, Sports, Informatics, Corporate Security, among others,” he said.

According to him, the institutes will be optimally put to use to address the menace of drug addictions and thuggery posing serious concern to residents of the state.

He said the governor had also ordered contractors handling 5-kilometer road projects initiated by the Kwankwaso’s administration across the 44 local government areas of the state, to resume work at the sites.

Ahmad further said the state government had equally resumed work at the abandoned Jakara River Project in Kano metropolis.

The commissioner restated the state government commitment to the provision of infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

“The provision of infrastructure would stimulate the state’s socio-economic activities and revenue base as well as the overall development of communities.”

