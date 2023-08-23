ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also expressed gratitude to the foundation for its support in the health sector and urged it to expand its interest in other areas such as agriculture and digital finance.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Wednesday in Kano. Yusuf spoke through his Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who received the foundation’s delegation.

He said his administration would improve on the heath sector with modern equipment to ensure qualitative healthcare delivery. He called for the provision of six million doses of vaccine to combat the recent diphtheria outbreak in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor expressed gratitude to the foundation for its support in the health sector and urged it to expand its interest in other areas such as agriculture and digital finance. Mr Jeremy Zungurana, the leader of the foundation’s Nigerian delegation commended the enduring partnership and the state’s efforts in healthcare development.

He promised a sustainable assistance for the initiative as requested.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

Pulse Sports

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers