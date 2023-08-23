Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthen the 11-year-old partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Wednesday in Kano. Yusuf spoke through his Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who received the foundation’s delegation.

He said his administration would improve on the heath sector with modern equipment to ensure qualitative healthcare delivery. He called for the provision of six million doses of vaccine to combat the recent diphtheria outbreak in the state.

The governor expressed gratitude to the foundation for its support in the health sector and urged it to expand its interest in other areas such as agriculture and digital finance. Mr Jeremy Zungurana, the leader of the foundation’s Nigerian delegation commended the enduring partnership and the state’s efforts in healthcare development.