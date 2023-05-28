The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kano govt declares phone snatching as act of robbery

News Agency Of Nigeria

Garba also stated that the council agreed to put in place a special squad within the security system to deal with the menace and other acts of criminality in the state.

The outgoing state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday after a Security Council meeting.

He said the council, which was presided over by outgoing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, during its valedictory session, noted that perpetration of the act in recent times has reached a worrisome proportion and therefore needed drastic measures.

Garba also stated that the council agreed to put in place a special squad within the security system to deal with the menace and other acts of criminality in the state.

The commissioner added that the council, while deliberating on the inauguration of the new governor, said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure peaceful ceremonies.

He therefore warned miscreants who might use the occasion to cause violence in the name of celebrations to refrain from such act.

“Destruction of properties belonging to the public, individuals or the opposition will not be tolerated as adequate security measures have been taken to deal with such act decisively,” the statement warned.

He said during the meeting, Ganduje reiterated the need for a smooth transition of power in the state and called for a peaceful ceremony.

He thanked security agencies in the state for all the cooperation extended to him throughout his tenure, urging them to maintain the tempo.

The meeting was attended by all the heads of the security agencies and other members of the council.



