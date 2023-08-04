ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Govt approves ₦7bn for various capital projects – Dantiye

State commissioner for information stated that the funds and projects were approved during the second and third meetings of council to address urgent public infrastructural and social services needs.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Halilu Dantiye, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the two recent weekly Executive Council meetings in Kano on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Dantiye said the funds and projects were approved during the second and third meetings of council to address urgent public infrastructural and social services needs.

He explained that over ₦1.6 billion was approved for the Ministry of Works and Housing to complete the construction of the new office for Research and Documentation Directorate at Government House.

Other projects are the construction of covered sewage along Jakara-Kwarin Gogau river, procurement of fairly used excavators and lowbeds for Kano Urban Development Authourity (KNUPDA), refuse collection equipment for Refuse Management and Sanitation Board, and maintainance of 11 selected metropolitan roads.

Similarly, ₦779 million was approved for Ministry of Water Resources to settle three months water treatment plants electricity bills, procurement of 600 metric tons of Aluminium Sulphate for use at the treatment plants, supply of chemicals, and routine maintenance and technical services of the treatment plants, the commissioner added.

Dantiye stated that the Ministry of Transportation received approval to expend over ₦37 million to repair KAROTA grounded vehicles, revive its operation and renovation of the state Driving Institute along Zaria road.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry of Environment was granted approval to undertake annual drainage clearance at the cost of ₦5 million, while Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) received over ₦658 million as operational funds.

According to him, the Ministry of Land was given approval for the execution of the expansion of Zaria road project, while the Ministry of Science and Technology was given ₦4.2 million to create and formulate Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

Other decisions taken included constitution of 5-member committee to review report received on addressing the challenges being faced by the state Pension Fund Trustees in the implementation of contributory pension scheme under Commissioner for Agriculture, Dantiye added.

He also revealed that the council constituted committee to ascertain the actual number of abandoned and on-going constituency projects across the state.

