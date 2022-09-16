RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt approves N304m for state university’s academic staff allowances

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State has approved the payment of N304 million as allowances to 287 eligible academic staff of the state-owned Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU).

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

He stated that the approval was given at the state’s Executive Council weekly meeting.

Muhammad added that the instalment payment of the outstanding total staff allowances would be paid monthly with effect from October.

“The breakdown of the amount translates to N297 million for verified staff, while N6.5 million is estimated for settlement of 10 other academic staff.

“The names of the 10 others were inadvertently omitted during the previous payment exercise.

“The council also approved the release of N82.1million to YMSU for direct furnishing and provision of equipment at the Faculty of Science,’’ he stated.

Council also approved N84.9 million for the state’s University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The money is for the payment of outstanding Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and Teaching Practice Allowances for two sessions of 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 to eligible academic staff.

He explained that the amount covers SIWES supervision allowances, transportation, field courses and teaching practice supervision to deserving staff of the university.

Garba stated also that the state government was determined to develop infrastructure in the state as part of initiatives to improve the welfare of the people.

