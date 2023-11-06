ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service saves 20 lives, ₦46.7m property in October

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eight persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦21.6 million was destroyed by fire during the period under review.

Kano Fire Service (The Sun Nigeria)
This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi on Monday in Kano. Abdullahi said that eight persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦21.6 million was destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The service responded to 21 rescue calls and 10 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesperson for the service advised the general public to handle fire with care during harmattan.

