Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s ₦4bn loan request
The governor had sent a letter of request to the house seeking its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore at plenary.
The approval followed the adoption of a motion by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP- Dala) at plenary.
Presenting the motion, Hussaini said that the loan has a single-digit interest and, therefore, is not harmful to the economy of the state.
He said that the project when completed would help in revving ailing industries in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tiga Independent Power Plant project was initiated by the administration of the former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, to generate 35MW, using Challawa and Tiga dams.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who came into power in 2015 continued with the project.
The governor said the soft would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city.
