ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s ₦4bn loan request

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor had sent a letter of request to the house seeking its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore at plenary.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The approval followed the adoption of a motion by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP- Dala) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hussaini said that the loan has a single-digit interest and, therefore, is not harmful to the economy of the state.

He said that the project when completed would help in revving ailing industries in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tiga Independent Power Plant project was initiated by the administration of the former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, to generate 35MW, using Challawa and Tiga dams.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who came into power in 2015 continued with the project.

NAN reports that Kabir-Yusuf had sent a letter of request to the house seeking its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore at plenary.

The governor said the soft would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s ₦4bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s ₦4bn loan request

Enugu govt says political opponents sponsored Nsukka tipper drivers’ protest

Enugu govt says political opponents sponsored Nsukka tipper drivers’ protest

Kwara govt felicitates 36 brides at Awon wedding festival

Kwara govt felicitates 36 brides at Awon wedding festival

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport