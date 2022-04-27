RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna train attack: victims’ families ready to negotiate with terrorists

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A representative said the families are ready and willing to dialogue with the terrorists.

Kaduna train attack
Kaduna train attack

The families of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train attack have expressed their willingness to negotiate with the terrorists in order to secure the release of their loved ones.

Recommended articles

The representative of the families of the victims, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, stated this in an interview with Punch in Kaduna, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Jimoh said the families are ready and willing to dialogue with the terrorists since the Muhammadu Buhari government has failed to free their loved ones from their captivity.

He stated that the federal government has not reached out to them regarding efforts to secure the release of the victims since the terrorists said they can only discuss with the government.

"They (terrorists) are not calling anybody and we can’t stretch them. It’s only the government that can talk to them.”

Jimoh said the families of the victims will gladly dialogue with the terrorists should they reach out to them for negotiation.

He said: “We would because there is nothing that we can do. We don’t have the power to force them to release our relatives.

“If that’s the only thing they want, we will discuss it with them. We understand the government is discussing with them and we want to believe that the government is talking to them. We just want the whole process to come to an end successfully and quickly.

“Just like you asked if it’s an option to negotiate with the bandits, you know, for now, it’s not an option. I mean, talking with the bandits. We don’t have that option yet but of course, if there is an option and it’s the only option that we have, we will discuss it with them.

“For now, we don’t have that option because we can’t reach them and they can’t reach us. It’s not the preferred option. If it is the option they have that can solve our problem, fine.

Jimoh appealed to the bandits to release their loved ones unhurt as they (abductees) were innocent of what transpired between them and the government.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna train attack: victims’ families ready to negotiate with terrorists

Kaduna train attack: victims’ families ready to negotiate with terrorists

Nigeria would be more insecure without Buhari – Ben Ayade

Nigeria would be more insecure without Buhari – Ben Ayade

Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Nnamdi Kanu’s family attacks UK govt over silence on trial

Nnamdi Kanu’s family attacks UK govt over silence on trial

2023: APC asks ministers with ambitions to resign

2023: APC asks ministers with ambitions to resign

Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

2023 election: Sentiments must not becloud Nigeria’s choice of president, says Sen. Saraki

2023 election: Sentiments must not becloud Nigeria’s choice of president, says Sen. Saraki

Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before – Buhari

Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before – Buhari

2023: Plateau PDP won’t force consensus arrangement on anyone – official

2023: Plateau PDP won’t force consensus arrangement on anyone – official

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for president

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)