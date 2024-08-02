ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Revenue Service seals electricity company over ₦600m tax liability

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operation is an execution of a court order to restrain KAEDCO over the liability due to the state.

Kaduna Revenue Service seals electricity company over ₦600m tax liability [quick news africa]
Kaduna Revenue Service seals electricity company over ₦600m tax liability [quick news africa]

Recommended articles

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise in the early hours of Friday, the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Jerry Adams, said the operation was an execution of a Court order to restrain KAEDCO over the liability due to the state.

Adams explained that the ₦600 million tax liability was from 2015 to 2022, when they did all the reconciliations with KAEDCO the firm agreeing to pay a substantial amount of the liability.

The executive chairman, however, lamented, “Till this moment, since last year that the liability was established, KAEDCO has not met what it committed to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are backed by the law to seal and take over their premises in order to ensure compliance, and that is what we executed this morning," he said.

Adams called on other businesses, individuals, corporate organisations and the public to always ensure voluntary compliance in tax payments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Revenue Service seals electricity company over ₦600m tax liability

Kaduna Revenue Service seals electricity company over ₦600m tax liability

Yenagoa thrown into darkness after vandals destroy 2 transmission towers

Yenagoa thrown into darkness after vandals destroy 2 transmission towers

Nationwide Protest: List of states that have declared curfew

Nationwide Protest: List of states that have declared curfew

Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

Police detain 50 suspected miscreants in Katsina during hunger protests

Police detain 50 suspected miscreants in Katsina during hunger protests

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes [Vanguard]

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes