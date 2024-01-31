Kaduna State records 1,097 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in 2023

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development (MHSSD), Hajiya Rabi Salisu, said this at a second biannual shared learning event and dialogue session on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and private sector engagement (PSE) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Salisu, represented by Hajiya Maryam Muazu, the Director, of the Youth Development Department of the ministry said the data was a combination of males and females who were victims of the types of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) from January to December 2023 in the state.

She added that the emotional and psychosocial abuses, which have a high rate, representing 37.7% were perpetrated by survivors' family members or those very close to them like husbands, fathers, and wives among others.

She, however, said that physical assaults, which were less, represented 17.6%. Salisu explained that there were different types of SGBV, where people only know rape, however adding that there was a high number of domestic violence, which is a type of emotional and psychosocial violence.

She, however, stated that the state had recorded significant success in tackling the menace, which made the state currently positively reporting at a national dashboard.

"Kaduna state is now 5th in the national dashboard despite joining it in March 2023. We met another state that joined three years ago and were even supported by partners to report data.

“We, however joining recently are now 5th among the 36 states and Abuja in terms of reporting SGBV data,” Salisu said.

The commissioner said that the state’s feat in reporting on the national dashboard meant that it had broken the culture of silence where people shy away from reporting cases.

She also said that the data helped the state in terms of service provision, which saw the provision of shelter homes, and psychosocial support by providing medical services and justice for survivors. The commissioner also disclosed that about 25 cases of SGBV had been prosecuted, which was also a success story.

Speaking further, Salisu said that the state had in the current administration, built a bigger shelter home which has multiple facilities including a skills acquisition centre, children's playing ground, and clinic, among other facilities to keep survivors of SGBV calm.

She explained that the shelter homes where people in trauma and big situations are put there on transit pending when their minds are settled before going back to their various homes.

Salsiu added that the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP) in 2018 saw the establishment of Sexual Assault and Referral Centres (SARC) in senatorial zones of the state as a testament to the government’s commitment to tackling SGBV.

“We also have additional mini SARC in Rigasa, Igabi LGA which has a high prevalence of SGBV.

“The centre is coordinating the one-stop shop activities of providing security for investigating and arresting perpetrators and ensure survivors access medical services to ensure early evidence is collated and quick medical attention given to them,” she added.

Salisu also mentioned the provision of legal services provided by the state Ministry of Justice, and psychosocial support by the SARCs themselves to victims, among others as part of the Government’s measure and commitment in tackling SGBV in the state.

She urged the public not to shy away from reporting SGBV cases however who is involved, so that justice would be served to deter others from perpetrating the acts.

Also, Sidikat Adegboye, SARC Manager of Yusuf Dan Tsoho Hospital, Tudun Wada, said the centre recorded 880 reported cases of SGBV in females and 297 in males from March 2019 to December 2023. She added that 1,091 cases of children and 97 of adults were reported within the same duration.

Adegboye also said that rape perpetrated on children had 793 reported cases; 47 for adults and 337 cases of psychological/emotional and physical violence.

Giving a presentation on the challenges impeding service delivery at SARC, she lamented the dearth of drugs and consumables used in providing medical services, which are in short supply to meet survivors’ needs.

Salisu also decried the lack of IT specialists to analyse data professionally; the lack of operational vehicles, lack of training and retraining of staff on the job due to the constant rotation of SARC staff.

Adegboye also lamented the compromise of cases by relatives and traditional leaders without regard to the experience of survivors especially children and the financial inducement of parents/guardians to influence parents/guardians to drop allegations of rape against perpetrators.

“There is also frustration by the judicial system leading to loss of sustained interest in prosecution, among others,” she lamented.

She, however, said despite the challenges, all incomers in the centre have benefitted from either medical, psychosocial counselling, social services or legal counselling according to their needs. Earlier, Hannatu Ahuwan, the Acting Executive Director Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW), said the event was aimed at further seek support for the SARCs from private sector organisations in Kaduna State.

According to her, the government is not able to meet all the needs in addressing SGBV, hence the need to engage private sector residents within the state to support SARCs with what they need to provide adequate services to survivors of SGBV.

Ahuwan, therefore, said the overall objective is aimed at improving service delivery to survivors of SGBV.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that LANW is an NGO that promotes social justice for marginalised and vulnerable groups through the creation of legal awareness, protection of fundamental rights and facilitation of participatory development.