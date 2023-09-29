ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna PDP rejects tribunal judgment affirming Gov Sani's victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP stated that they will redress the case at the Court of Appeal.

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Credit: Punch]
Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Credit: Punch]

Alberah Catoh, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday to newsmen in Kaduna. Catoh said last night, that a review by the PDP’s lawyer indicated that the judgment did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.

The reaction came hours after the tribunal, sitting in Kaduna, upheld Sani’s election. He further argued that the verdict was not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, within the timeframe specified by law,” the statement added.

Catoh also urged PDP teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the belief that though the walk to justice is slow, they would reach their destination.

