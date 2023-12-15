Kaduna NURTW reports over 50% drop in travellers as yuletide approaches

Malam Bature Suleiian, Secretary of NURTW in the state disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. Suleiman said the development was due to high cost of transportation fare which was occasioned by the increment of fuel pump price.

“People no longer travel but only prefer to send messages to their loved ones.

“Sadly, if you go to our motor parks now, you will see a lot of vehicles waiting without passengers.

“People don’t have money to travel until it becomes necessary, they prefer to waybill messages,” Suleiman noted.

He said commercial motorists were running at a loss due to the poor economic situation of the country, adding, “besides the increase of fuel price, we have a lot of bad roads and a lot of policies taken on the transportation sector are not favourable.”

The official lamented alleged multiple taxation mated on members of the Union describing the situation as very bad. He said; “There are lots of revenues attached to transportation as the government now seems to have its focus on the sector.

“Currently, there is an increment so much that what the driver would get at the end of the day is nothing to write home about.

“Drivers would just be doing the work without any gain in it.

“Now, trailer drivers under the Single Haulage Fee (SHF), are expected to pay ₦25,000, six to eight there vehicles to pay ₦15,000, while smaller vehicles are expected to pay ₦1,500 at the time of loading and unloading.

“There is also the Harmonised sticker pegged at ₦7,000 as against ₦3,500 in the previous year”.

Suleiman urged the government to consider the plight of drivers and revert back to the old levies to enable them to cope with the economic challenges faced by everyone. He, however, said incidences of road crashes had reduced by 40% in 2023, a development he attributed to improvement of road maintenance in the state.

“Kaduna to Zaria-Kano road is now without portholes, Kaduna to Abuja also is witnessing improvement.