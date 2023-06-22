ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna IRS seals Access Bank, 7 others over ₦419.3m tax liabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that the revenue service obtained Court Orders to close the offices of the corporate entities for failing to file and remit the huge tax liabilities.

Access Bank, Kwato Road Branch, Kaduna, sealed on Wednesday by Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service over tax liabilities. [NAN]
KADIR’s Head of Corporate Communications, Zakari Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the exercise that the action was backed by a Court Order.

Muhammad identified the companies as Access Bank, ₦249.9 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria, Regional Officer, ₦56.3 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria Sub-regional Office, ₦67.7 million and Sky Express Airways Ltd., ₦5.4 million.

Others are Azman Air Services, ₦15.2 million; China Zhonghao Nigeria Ltd., ₦8.6 million; Indomie Noodle Northern Region, Kaduna, ₦9.3 million; and Premier Feed Mills, seven million Naira.

He further said that KADIRS was empowered by law to seal the premises of any organisation that operates in the state but fail to remit relevant taxes due to the state.

He cited some of the provisions of the law as Section 104 sub-section 3 and 4 of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2011 and Section 37 sub-section 3 and 4 of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020.

News Agency Of Nigeria

