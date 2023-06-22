Kaduna IRS seals Access Bank, 7 others over ₦419.3m tax liabilities

KADIR’s Head of Corporate Communications, Zakari Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the exercise that the action was backed by a Court Order.

Muhammad identified the companies as Access Bank, ₦249.9 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria, Regional Officer, ₦56.3 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria Sub-regional Office, ₦67.7 million and Sky Express Airways Ltd., ₦5.4 million.

Others are Azman Air Services, ₦15.2 million; China Zhonghao Nigeria Ltd., ₦8.6 million; Indomie Noodle Northern Region, Kaduna, ₦9.3 million; and Premier Feed Mills, seven million Naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the revenue service obtained Court Orders to close the offices of the corporate entities for failing to file and remit the huge tax liabilities.

He further said that KADIRS was empowered by law to seal the premises of any organisation that operates in the state but fail to remit relevant taxes due to the state.