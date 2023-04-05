The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kaduna Govt reinstates 1,288 sacked primary school teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the affected workers claimed to have been kidnapped at the time; while some claimed to be on suspension due to verification of their certificates.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai
Hajiya Hauwa Mohammed, the Public Relation Officer, State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB), made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Mohammed explained that 1,266 were affected by the competency test, while 22 others were removed from the government payroll for alleged unproven claims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the board had in June 2022 sacked 2,357 primary school teachers over competency test.

The board had explained that of the figure, 2,192 teachers were dismissed for their failure to sit for the test, while 165 teachers were sacked for poor performance.

Some of the affected teachers, however, complained that they wrote the examination and passed, but were still sacked, while others claimed to be sick at the time of the test and provided proof.

Some of the affected workers claimed to have been kidnapped at the time; while some claimed to be on suspension due to verification of their certificates, while others claimed to be central administration staff, and as such, exempted from writing the test.

“Having examined and verified their complaints, the state government approved the reinstatement of 392 teachers, who wrote and passed the test, and 515 central administration staff that were officially exempted from the test.

“Others are: 298 teachers, who were verified to be sick at the time of the test, as well as 61 teachers that were kidnapped or involved in accidents verified by their respective Education Secretaries.

“Also, 22 teachers, who were permanently removed from the payroll for unsubstantiated claims were equally reinstated, amounting to a total of 1,288 reinstated workers."

The spokesperson therefore advised all affected teachers to collect their reinstatement letters from their respective Education Secretaries immediately.

News Agency Of Nigeria







